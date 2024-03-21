Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader, D V Sadananda Gowda, voiced his disappointment after being denied a ticket to contest from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat. Although he was invited to join the Congress party, Gowda has made it clear that he has no intention of joining the party

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, D V Sadananda Gowda, on March 21, expressed disappointment over being denied a ticket to contest from Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat. However, he asserted that he would not join the Congress party despite being invited to do so, as per ANI.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Gowda said, “I am upset with BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place. Yes, I was invited to join the Congress party, but I will not join the Congress party," as quoted by ANI.

Amid speculation that Congress has contacted him, Gowda on Monday said he will share his "inner feelings" soon.

"It is true that I have been contacted by others, it is also true that our party leaders also contacted and discussed with me. Last night a predominant office bearer of our party came to me and tried to pacify me. Various things are happening," Gowda, a former State BJP President, said in response to a question, as quoted by PTI.

The former CM, however, backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term. "Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again," Gowda stated.

Gowda, a Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru from 2004 to 2019, was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from August 2011 to May 2013. He had also served as a Union Minister in the previous PM Modi government.

The 71-year-old former Union Minister, who was celebrating his birthday on March 19, expressed his displeasure over being denied the ticket to contest from Bangalore North again and said that “there is nothing left to say that BJP is a party with a difference in Karnataka," as quoted by PTI.

Gowda had earlier announced his decision to retire from electoral politics but later backtracked, saying that there was pressure on him to contest the election again.

Meanwhile, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, who has been shifted from Udupi Chikmagalur to contest from Bangalore North, met Gowda and greeted him on his birthday.

“Congress is frustrated and confused without candidates, don't know who all they are contacting. Sadananda Gowda is a former Chief Minister. He had occupied several important ministries at the Centre. He is our senior leader, Congress will not be successful in this. Let them contact whoever they want, everyone will support Narendra Modi and will work towards making him PM once again," she said, as quoted by PTI.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

