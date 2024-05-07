Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani flaunts indelible on finger after casting vote with family | Watch Video
Gautam Adani emphasized the importance of voting, referring to it as a 'festival of democracy.' He urged the public to actively engage in the voting process, highlighting its significance in shaping India's future.
Indian billionaire and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani cast his vote in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message