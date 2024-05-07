Indian billionaire and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani cast his vote in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After voting, he displayed his inked finger, symbolizing his participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to media after casting his vote, Adani emphasized the importance of voting, referring to it as a "festival of democracy." He urged the public to actively engage in the voting process, highlighting its significance in shaping India's future. “Today is the festival of democracy, and I appeal to people to come out and vote. India is moving forward and will continue to do so," Adani said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Adani shared his thoughts and posted a picture with his wife. “Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege, and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind (SIC)," Adani posted on X.

Earlier in the day, echoing the importance of voter participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exercised his franchise in Ahmedabad. After voting, he addressed the significance of the voting. Modi said, “I urge everyone to vote as much as possible. Four more rounds remain." Modi also mentioned his consistent participation in Gujarat’s elections, where key Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Amit Shah is contesting.

The voting for the third phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 7 am today on Tuesday, May 7. Phase 3 covers 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This phase follows earlier rounds on April 19 and 26, with subsequent rounds scheduled for May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

