Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in violence-hit Manipur today in the run up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shah landed in Agartala, Tripura on Sunday, April 14, as per reports. He is expected to address public rally in Tripura on Monday before heading towards Manipur as part of the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Amit Shah ji arrived in the state on Sunday night and will address an election rally for our candidate in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Monday," BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told news agency PTI.

Tripura Chief minister Manik Saha, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang and BJP nominee for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, Kriti Devi Debbarman, will be present at the Tripura rally on Monday before the Union Home Minister heads to Manipur.

Shah is expected to attend meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh,Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi and other party leaders in Imphal. Later, he will campaign for Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from the Inner Manipur constituency - one of the two Lok Sabha seats on Manipur.

Singh is also Education Minister in the Manipur government. The seat is currently represented by BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The saffron party has not fielded any candidate from the Outer Manipur constituency, but will support the candidates fielded by the Naga People's Front, its ally in National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year, after a tribal solidarity march was organised to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence in Manipur since May last year. Violence erupted in the state again on April 13 when two men were killed at the boundary of Kangpokpi-Imphal East districts.

