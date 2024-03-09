Whether it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest catch-phrase “Modi ka Parivar” or Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — many tactics of these parties reflect their intent to include the general public in the planning and strategy

Inclusivity is at the heart of the poll campaigns and manifestoes (yet to be released) by political parties, especially the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Over the years, parties have focused on "inclusivity" and "people-friendly" policies. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, political parties have upped their ante to seek public opinions to formulate their manifestos and campaigns.

Whether it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest catch-phrase "Modi ka Parivar" or the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — many tactics of these political parties reflect upon their intent to include the general public in the planning and strategy, especially to emerge as a party which can relate to the common man.

Here's a look at how the BJP and Congress are emphasising inclusivity:

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 1. 'Modi ka Parivar' The BJP is trying to make 'Modi ka Parivar' a mass campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This is seen as yet another attempt to make the public/voters connect with PM Modi and promote the idea of "one family" — "Mera Bharat, Mera parivar". This is in line with the “Mai bhi Chowkidar" theme in 2019 and “chaiwala" theme in the 2014 general elections.

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's "Modi has no family" jibe, several BJP leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar". Meanwhile, PM Modi's social media handles posted: “Entire nation is saying in one voice — Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar!"

2. Crowdsourcing opinions for the manifesto The BJP has sought suggestions from the public to formulate its poll manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year. "Your inputs will shape BJP's 2024 election manifesto," the BJP's poster read.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." He asked the youth to share their thoughts on the NaMo App or comment section on PM Narendra Modi's website.

To make it more participatory and maintain direct contact with the general public, the prime minister said he would also meet "some of the contributors" in person and discuss the inputs shared.

3. How you feel about your govt and MP/MLAs Citizens are able to directly tell PM Modi, through an app-based survey, how they believe their local MP/MLA performed over the years. PM Modi's 'NaMo' app launched a 'Jan Man Survey' to gauge the popular mood on a variety of aspects of governance and leadership. This included gauging people's views about the performance of the central government and their local MP. The BJP launched one such survey for the first time on 2018.

On January 1, the prime minister urged the citizens to take the Jan Man Survey and share their views on the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. “What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo App!," PM Modi posted on X on New Year's Day.

"This is an innovative survey that aims to tap into the 'jan man' (the common man's mind) to know what is on citizens' minds through an interesting and gamified interface," BJP sources were quoted by PTI as saying last year.

"...The ruling party feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen's perspective in the democratic process," the sources added.

4. Door-to-door campaign The BJP launched state-specific campaigns as well. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma announced on Thursday that party workers will go door-to-door carrying suggestion boxes to seek the opinion of the public on the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

In Goa, the BJP flagged off two vans in North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats on March 2 to gather inputs from people for its poll manifesto. Similar campaigns have been launched in other states.

Congress 1. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is seen as one of the ways by which the Congress aims to inform people about its ideology and interact with the public over the persisting social, economic, and political issues.

A Delhi Congress leader said in February that through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi understood the problems of the common people and took up their issues with the authorities for solutions.

"It is a movement to raise the people's voice....," the Congress says. The grand old party added, "The yatra focuses on justice, emphasising the delivery of justice to all by walking through 15 states, transcending political affiliations, against the rising tide of injustice and hatred..."

The party also urged people to join the "movement" and "become Nyay Yoddhas, warriors for justice". To make this more participatory, the party urges people to become "part of the change and to walk towards a brighter future".

2. Seeking suggestions for Congress Manifesto The Congress sought suggestions for its Lok Sabha manifesto from citizens. Congress leader P Chidambaram launched its email id awaazbharatki@inc.in in the hope that "thousands of citizens will send in their suggestions for inclusion in the Congress Manifesto". He said people can share their views directly on the website https://awaazbharatki.in.

Chidambaram said the manifesto for the Lok Sabha election will be a "people's manifesto". He was quoted by PTI as saying, "We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions..."



This is similar to what the BJP did. However, the BJP sought opinions specifically on the NaMo app or on the comment section of narendramodi.in and through an e-mail id.

This is not the first time the parties have tried to make the election process participatory for the general public. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, both the Congress and BJP are crowdsourcing initiatives for their manifestoes. Before this, in 2018, Chidambaram had launched a similar campaign, saying “Our aim is to listen to the people and reflect their goals and aspirations in the Manifesto."

