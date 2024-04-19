Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How exact are the opinion polls? It's been hit-and-miss affair so far
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The opinion polls during the 1998 Lok Sabha Elections were “almost accurate”, while predictions in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections were complete “shocker” for poll pundits.
The accuracy of the opinion polls for the Lok Sabha Elections in the past has been a hit-and-miss affair. As the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) correctly puts it, the opinion polls and seat predictions have been "a mixed bag of successes as well as failures".