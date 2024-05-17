Kashmir News: Jailed Engineer Rashid electrifies phase 5 Lok Sabha contest in Kashmir's Baramulla
Engineer Rashid, a former two-time MLA from north Kashmir's Langate, is currently in Tihar jail facing UAPA charges. He is contesting the Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Baramulla constituency. His son is leading the campaign.
The Baramulla parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir, one of the 49 seats voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday, May 20, saw a shift in dynamics.