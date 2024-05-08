Active Stocks
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘How much money you got from Ambani-Adani’?, PM Modi asks Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘How much money you got from Ambani-Adani’?, PM Modi asks Rahul Gandhi

Written By Alka Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi, demanding transparency on funds received from Ambani and Adani, as well as details of any deals during the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reveal the funds he received from “Ambani-Adani" and the nature of “deal" he had done with them during the election period. 

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Published: 08 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST
