Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘How much money you got from Ambani-Adani’?, PM Modi asks Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi, demanding transparency on funds received from Ambani and Adani, as well as details of any deals during the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reveal the funds he received from “Ambani-Adani" and the nature of “deal" he had done with them during the election period.
