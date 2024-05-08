Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reveal the funds he received from “Ambani-Adani" and the nature of “deal" he had done with them during the election period.

(Please check back for more updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!