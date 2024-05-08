Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi, demanding transparency on funds received from Ambani and Adani, as well as details of any deals during the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reveal the funds he received from “Ambani-Adani" and the nature of “deal" he had done with them during the election period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!