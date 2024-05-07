Lok Sabha Elections: In 2019, BJP & allies had won 75 of 93 seats voting in Phase 3 today
Voting is underway in third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across 93 constituencies today. The BJP and its allies had won 75 of these 93 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Voting is being held at 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories in today's third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. At least 1,331 candidates are in the fray in this phase, which will complete voting at about half of 543 Lok Sabha seats.
