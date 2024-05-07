Voting is being held at 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories in today's third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. At least 1,331 candidates are in the fray in this phase, which will complete voting at about half of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

With this phase, voting will be completed in Gujarat, Goa and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday. Also, with polling underway in 14 seats today in this phase, elections for all 28 seats of Karnataka will also be over today. With seven seats voting today, the Lok Sabha Election for 11 seats of Chhattisgarh will also be over.

Among the other seats in the third phase are four in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and four in West Bengal.

BJP+ won 75 seats in 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and its allies bad won 75 of the 93 seats going to polls on Tuesday. Of these 71 where by the BJP alone. The INDIA bloc parties had won only 8 seats. The Congress had won just four seats. Four seats were bagged the undivided Shiv Sena, three by undivided NCP, two by independents, and one by the AIUDF. In 2014, the NDA had won 68 of the seats voting today in third phase. INDIA bloc parties had won 15 seats. Eleven seats had gone to other parties

In 2019, of the 71 seats that the BJP won alone in the third phase, 25 had come from Gujarat, 9 from Madhya Pradesh and 14 from Karnataka.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 6 of the 7 seats where polls are being held today while the saffron party had won 8 of the ten seats voting today in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the BJP won 4 of the 11 seats where voting is underway today. In Assam, the BJP could win one of the four seats while in Bihar the saffron party had won one of the five seats where voting is on today. The BJP could win none of the four seats in West Bengal voting today, as per the 2019 Election Results.

The Daman and Diu UT election was won by BJP in 2019. The BJP had won one seat while the Congress won one seat in Goa in 2019.

BJP strongholds

Elections are also being held in BJP strongholds of Gujarat and Karnataka in the third phase today. Of the 47 strongholds among these seats — constituencies won by the same party in the last three general elections — the BJP won 42 seats in 2019, especially in Gujarat and Karnataka, according to an analysis by India Today. The Congress won just one, and the other parties four such seats in 2019.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats are being held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

