Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In 2019, Congress couldn't win any of the 58 seats voting in phase 6 today, BJP won 40
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the sixth phase of polling today, 58 seats are voting. The BJP won 40 of these constituencies in 2019, while the Congress failed to win any seats.
As many as 58 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs) are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi are voting in this round of polling.