Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the sixth phase of polling today, 58 seats are voting. The BJP won 40 of these constituencies in 2019, while the Congress failed to win any seats.

As many as 58 seats across eight states and Union Territories (UTs) are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi are voting in this round of polling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elections to 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be over by the end of phase 6 polling today. The remaining 57 seats will vote in the last phase on June 1. The results of the seven-phase general elections will be declared on June 4.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray today are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra), and Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal).

Raj Babbar (Gurgaon) and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) are the prominent Congress candidates in the fray today.

Congress won zero seats in 2019 In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, among the 58 seats polling today in the sixth phase, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 45 seats. The parties in the opposition INDIA bloc could win just 5 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To break it further, the BJP had won 40 of these seats in 2019. And the Congress could not win any of these seats. Instead, the 5 INDIA bloc seats in 2019 were won by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The NDA parties polled 51.36 per cent of the votes while INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, polled 28.66 per cent of votes in these seats in 2019. The BJP bagged over 40 per cent vote share on at least 47 of these seats, according to a report in India Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2014, the NDA won 39 of these seats while the INDIA bloc parties bagged 11 seats. Other parties won eight remaining seats then.

Capital Contest All eyes will be on Delhi today, as seven seats of the national capital are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The contest in the national capital has become interesting as it is a direct fight between the BJP and INDIA bloc parties – the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting four seats while the Congress has fielded candidates in three seats as per the seat-sharing agreement. The BJP, which won all 7 seats of Delhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has dropped all but one Members of Parliament (MP) for the 2024 elections.

The Lok Sabha election in Delhi took an interesting turn when the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi Liquor policy scam on March 21, only to be released on interim bail on May 10, raising the stakes of the campaign. The BJP won all seven seats of Delhi in 2014 and 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!