Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to meet on June 1, last day of polling, says a report
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The meeting of INDIA bloc leaders has been called to review the elections and also discuss the coalition's future course of actions, according to reports. The results of Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.
Top leaders from parties in opposition's INDIA bloc will meet on June 1, the day when the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held, according to reports.