Lok Sabha Elections 2024: J-K records highest voter turnout in 35 years, says Election Commission
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was the first major election held in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in August 2019.
Five seats of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed a record 58. 46 per cent voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Election Commission of India said on May 27. This is the highest poll participation in erstwhile state in the last 35 years, the poll panel said.