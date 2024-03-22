'Tiger zinda hi nahi balki…': Jairam Ramesh invokes BJP's 2004 ‘India shining’ campaign to assure Congress' victory
Jairam Ramesh asserted his confidence in the ‘five nyays’ and '25 guarantees' announced by the Congress for its Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign
Amid intense political heat around the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke to the news agency PTI on Friday and rejected the claims that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are a “forgone conclusion." While mentioning the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Jairam Ramesh affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be unseated from power in New Delhi.