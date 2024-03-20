Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday joined the Congress Party its headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has also merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress.

He was accompanied by his son Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters. Mohan Prakash, in-charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A former five-time MP from Bihar, he is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for having influence in Seemanchal area.

On joining the grand old party, Pappu said he has already related to the Congress ideology.

“Since my childhood, I've seen Mohan Prakash Ji struggle and I've received his blessings all my life. He used to be a strong voice back then and now he is an ideology for me. We have always related to the Congress ideology," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former MP also praised Rahul Gandhi for his yatras (Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra), saying that the Congress leader has "awakened the consciousness of 130 crore people of India".

“Rahul Gandhi has struggled the most in this world, especially at a time when digital media has taken over most of the hard work, he walked for more than 4000 km in extreme temperatures," he said adding that he the respect he has received and the faith Congress puts in him and his party, is enough for him to fight against "dictatorship" in the country to help save democracy and the Constitution.

Last night, Pappu had called on the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, fuelling speculations of a realignment with the party which had fielded him from Madhepura in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had dismissed speculations of merger of his Jan Adhikar Party, and had maintained that he had "family relations" with the RJD president and shared Lalu Prasad's "ideological stance against the BJP".

After the meeting, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pappu in a post said that they discussed the "strategy to oust BJP in Bihar.

“Today, a meeting in a family atmosphere with the guardian and father figure respected Lalu ji and honorable leader of opposition brother Tejashwi ji! Together, the strategy to oust BJP in Bihar was discussed," wrote in the post in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Strength of INDIA alliance in Bihar, 100% success in Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithilanchal is the target," he added.

(With agency inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!