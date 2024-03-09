The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Saturday claimed that the party will secure a ‘record’ win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Yediyurappa said, "We are confident in Karnataka that BJP will win all 28 seats (in Lok Sabha) with our partner JDS...BJP is going to set a new record in the history of Karnataka politics. We are going to sweep the next Lok Sabha polls here."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP chief added, "I do not want to comment on Congress candidature."

It is to be further noted that in the initial list of seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the Congress has nominated D K Suresh for Bangalore Rural constituency and Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, for Shimoga constituency. D K Suresh, a three-time MP and the sitting member from Bangalore Rural, is the brother of Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP convened on Wednesday to finalize candidates for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Earlier, on March 2, the BJP had released its initial list of 195 candidates across 16 States and Union Territories.

As reported by PTI, the BJP-JD(S) alliance has yet to announce its list of candidates. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP dominated, securing 25 out of 28 seats in the state, with an independent candidate supported by the party also winning. In contrast, the Congress and JD(S), in a coalition government at the time, only managed to secure one seat each.

However, the political landscape has shifted significantly since then. Following a decisive victory in the Assembly elections last May, the Congress appears poised for a strong showing in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Additionally, there has been a role reversal for the JD(S), which joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year and aims to demonstrate its continued influence, particularly in South Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)

