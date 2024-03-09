The election fervour is running high across India as political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, have started announcing candidates, launching campaigns, making poll promises and raising poll issues.
Both the BJP and Congress have released their first list of candidates, which featured names of big-wigs and party stalwarts. It's now clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while Rahull Gandhi will fight for Wayanad seat. However, the suspense over the Amethi and Raebareli seats remains.
Coming to the pre-poll alliances, while the Congress struggles to make seat-share pact in several states including Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, the BJP rushed to tie up with the TDP and JanSena in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, Andhra will also witness aseembly elections this year. The BJP's alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD has reportedly hit a stalemate.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all Updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024:
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: No BJD-NDA alliance? ‘BJP ready to contest 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha’
Amid speculations over the BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha, state BJP election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said, “There has been no discussion among us with regards to the alliance. We only talk about the number of seats we'll be contesting, what is our situation in the state, and other political aspects. There is no such thing as an alliance in our knowledge."
He added that the BJP is ready to contest 147 Vidhan Sabha seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats. "I am confident of BJP forming the government and 80 of our Vidhan Sabha candidates and more than 16 Lok Sabha candidates will definitely win in Odisha...," he told ANI. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: BJP-BJD alliance talks hit hurdles over seat sharing
The discussion over the alliance between Odisha’s ruling BJD and opposition BJP hit a stalemate as unanimity over the seat sharing cannot be reached, leaders of both parties told news agency PTI on Friday.
According to sources, Naveen Patnaik's BJD sought to contest from over 100 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, this is not acceptable to the BJP. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held simultaneously in the state.
“The BJD is demanding about 75 per cent of the assembly seats which is not accepted by us," a senior BJP leader said adding that such a situation would adversely affect the prospect of the saffron party in the state.
Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Sonia Gandhi's only objective is to make Rahul Gandhi PM, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at a rally in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday and said the Lalu ji "lived his entire life for the family in the name of backward people".
"Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. Lalu ji has only one goal - to make his son the Chief Minister," Shah alleged.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!