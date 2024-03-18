Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lovely Mohan, wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, joins JDU

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

As per the seat-sharing deal in Bihar, the BJP will contest 17 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats.

Lovely Mohan, wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan. (Screenshot) (X/@ani)Premium
Lovely Mohan, wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan. (Screenshot) (X/@ani)

Hours after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared the seat allotment deal between parties in Bihar on Monday, March 18, reports arrived that Lovely Mohan, wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, joined the Janata Dal (United).

On joining the JDU, Lovely Mohan said, "...We have come to strengthen the party. Our goal is to win all 40 seats," according to an ANI report.

As per the seat-sharing deal announced by the NDA earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while Nitish Kumar's JDU will contest 16 seats.

ALSO READ: NDA finalises seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats; JDU gets 16, LJP 5

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in five Lok Sabha constituencies, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.

The NDA's seat-sharing pact in Bihar arrived days after the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. The general elections will happen in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 2. According to the schedule, the voting in Bihar will take place in seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4.

The JDU snapped ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) in 2023 to join hands with the BJP and NDA. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the record ninth time on January 28, along with three BJP leaders as ministers.

Parties and their LS seats in Bihar

1. BJP: West Champaran, East Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzzafarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patiliputra, Ara, Buxara and Sasaram.

2. JDU: Valmikinagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katiyar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar.

With agency inputs. 

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 07:11 PM IST
