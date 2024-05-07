Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru couldn’t imagine…', Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli
Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru could never have imagined that a government would be installed in the country that would call them "deshdrohi (traitors)", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday.
