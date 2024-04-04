Lok Sabha elections: Major blow to NDA ally Chirag Paswan in Bihar, 22 leaders quit party, say 'he sold tickets'
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Chirag Paswan's LJP sees resignations from key leaders like Renu Kushwaha over ticket distribution; party to contest in 5 seats in Bihar, including Jamui where PM Modi will rally today
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Chirag Paswan has got a major blow as 22 leaders of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) tendered their resignations. The aggrieved leaders said they resigned because they did not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls.