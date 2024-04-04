Lok Sabha polls 2024: Chirag Paswan's LJP sees resignations from key leaders like Renu Kushwaha over ticket distribution; party to contest in 5 seats in Bihar, including Jamui where PM Modi will rally today

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Chirag Paswan has got a major blow as 22 leaders of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) tendered their resignations. The aggrieved leaders said they resigned because they did not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resignation wave appears to stem from grievances within the party ranks, with allegations surfacing about the distribution of tickets in exchange for money.

Some of the notable names who have resigned from Paswan's LJP are Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, Satish Kumar, state organization minister Ravindra Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh, and State General Secretary Rajesh Dangi.

Chirag Paswan's party is fielding candidates in five seats, including Hajipur. The other seats where Paswan's LJP is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Jamui on Thursday. Paswan handed over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti after having represented Jamui two times on the trot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bihar, the BJP is contesting from 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) from 16 seats, and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP won 39 out of 40 seats. Whereas, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and RLSP managed to secure only one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!