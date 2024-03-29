Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to release Congress manifesto in Jaipur on April 6
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahu Gandhi will release the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on April 6 at a public meeting in Jaipur.
