Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahu Gandhi will release the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on April 6 at a public meeting in Jaipur.

Party high command and senior leaders discussed preparations for the Jaipur public meeting during the Congress meeting on Lok Sabha election strategy, said the party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday while confirming the date of the launch of poll manifesto by the party.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dostara gave responsibilities for elections to party leaders and workers. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also said that people are enthusiastic about the Congress poll manifesto. He also expressed confidence that more and more people will come to the public meeting. He said the people have come to know what they (the central government) have done for the people during their 10 years in office.

Reacting to Congress candidate Sudarshan Rawat's announcement to not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rajsamand after he was named as party candidate from the same, Randhawa said that every party has to change the ticket from time to time.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dostara announced that the party's election manifesto will be released in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the public meeting, set to take place in Jaipur.

Apart from the announcement, he criticised the BJP government for misleading the public. While speaking at the event, he said that the saffron party leaders have only done tours and speeches and done nothing else.

"In four months, they have done only tours, and speeches and misled the people. Apart from this, they have done nothing else," Dostara targeted the BJP government in the state.

