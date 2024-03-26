Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan among 40 TMC star campaigners
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The list mentioned names of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and former cricketer and candidate Yusuf Pathan among others.