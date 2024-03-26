Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The TMC on Tuesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha polls. The list mentioned names of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan among others

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The list mentioned names of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and former cricketer and candidate Yusuf Pathan among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party further requested the Election Commission that in case the party failed to furnish any follow-up list(s) of star campaigners for the other phases within the stipulated time limit, the first list be treated as the list for the remaining phases also.

Earlier on March 10, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC General Secretary surprised the rivals by naming former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TMC retained Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the winter session last year. Moitra will be contesting from Krishnanagar constituency.

TMC also nominated Mukut Mani Adhikari, who recently quit the BJP, from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat. The party has fielded Jagadish C Basuniya from Cooch Behar, Prakash Chik Baraik from Alipurduar, Nirmal Ch Roy from Jalpaiguri, and Gopal Lama from Darjeeling.

"Under the leadership of Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we're pleased to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are steadfast in our commitment to stand by the common people against the deprivation of the Central Govt. When it comes to confronting the @BJP4India jomidars head-on and responding in the language they understand best, the Twin Flower is people's only choice!," TMC posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengal will vote to elect 42 Lok Sabha members across all seven phases of the general elections that are scheduled to begin on April 19 and will end on June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

