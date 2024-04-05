Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet India's serial poll ‘losers’ who contested against AB Vajpayee, Hema Malini, Jayalalitha
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A bunch of independent candidates make no bones about the consistently losing elections and, in fact, some of them even happily flaunt the 'loser' tag and strive to maintain it.
While candidates rubbing shoulders to win elections is common, there are some independents who have earned dubious distinction of consistently losing polls.
