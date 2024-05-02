Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi
Shyam Rangeela, 29, shot to fame for the first time in 2017 when his mimicry act of Prime Minister Modi became widely popular on social media. Since then, Rangeela has been making videos mimicking the PM from his speeches and interviews.
Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his videos of mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said he will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against the Prime Minister from the Varanasi seat.
