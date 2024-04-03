Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Mother of democracy' India not in good shape, Financial Times Editorial Board writes
British daily business newspaper, Financial Times, says that the gap between 'pro-democratic rhetoric and reality is widening’ in India ahead of crucial Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The ‘intensifying clampdown’ on opposition parties in India suggests that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in ‘ill health, with worrying implications' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, an opinion by the Editorial Board of Financial Times, has said.