Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police imposes restrictions on heavy vehicles on June 4
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In preparation for the vote counting at Nesco Exhibition Centre on June 4, 2024, Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on private buses and heavy vehicles. From 6 am to 7 pm, entry will be banned between Shankarvadi and Dahisar Check Naka.
