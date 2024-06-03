Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of vote counting scheduled for June 4, 2024, at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced significant traffic restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

According to a recent tweet by the Mumbai Traffic Police, private buses and heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the stretch between Shankarvadi and Dahisar Check Naka from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on June 4. This measure aims to mitigate traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of election-related vehicles and personnel.

The official press note released by the office of the Dy Commissioner of Police, Western Suburban Traffic, further elaborates on the traffic management strategies. The counting of votes for three constituencies at the Nesco Exhibition Centre is expected to attract a large number of candidates, supporters, media personnel, and emergency service vehicles, necessitating these stringent traffic measures.

Key Traffic Restrictions and Alternate Routes

Restricted Areas: The Western Express Highway, North Bound Service Road from Jaycoach Junction to Nesco Gap Junction, will be closed to all vehicles except those of the Election Commission, officers, and staff involved in the vote counting process.

Restriction Timings: These restrictions will be enforced from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm on June 4, 2024.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles heading towards Nesco Gap via Jaycoach Junction Western Expressway, North Bound Service Road, should take a left turn at Nesco Gap via Jaycoach Junction Slip Road.

Traffic coming from Mrinaltai Gore Junction to Jaycoach Junction to take a right turn at Mrinaltai Gore Junction and a U-turn above Mrinaltai Gore Bridge to South Bound to Mahananda Junction, then proceed to the slip road to Jaycoach Junction.

Raju Bhujbal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), East Suburban Mumbai, who is also in charge of Western Suburban Mumbai Traffic, emphasised the importance of these measures in maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and ensuring public safety during the vote counting process.

Residents and commuters are urged to plan their travel accordingly and adhere to the traffic advisories issued by the authorities. The Mumbai Traffic Police will deploy additional personnel to manage the situation and assist motorists in navigating the restricted zones.

