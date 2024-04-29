“Muslim men use condoms the most in India", All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's counter attack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who referred to the Muslim community as “those who have more children".

The Hyderabad MP stated that the Modi government's data itself says the fertility rate of Muslims has dropped, while alleging the Prime Minister is spreading lies to infuse hate among Hindus.

“PM Modi says that Muslims have more kids, but the government's data itself reveals that the fertility rate has been declined among them. Muslims use the condoms the most. This is government data. The BJP is spreading a lie that Muslims will become the majority in India," said Owaisi who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad.

What PM Modi had said?

Last week, PM Modi took an indirect jibe at Congress over Muslim community saying that the grand old party will distribute India's wealth to those who have more children if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"If the Congress party comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of the people to Muslims," said PM Modi at a public rally in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister also referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks made in December 2006 that “the minorities, particularly Muslim minorities, should have first claim on the country's resources".

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," PM Modi had said.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," he added.

Following these remarks, the Congress filed a complaint against the Prime Minister with the Election Commission of India (ECI) which later issued a notice to the BJP.

