‘Muslims use condoms the most’: Asaduddin Owaisi responds to PM Modi's ‘more children’ remark
AIMIM chief Owaisi counters PM Modi's claim on Muslim fertility rates, citing government data showing a decline. Accuses BJP of spreading lies to stoke Hindu-Muslim tensions.
“Muslim men use condoms the most in India", All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's counter attack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who referred to the Muslim community as “those who have more children".
