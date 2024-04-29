Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘My resignation reflects pain of Congress workers,’ says Arvinder Singh Lovely
Arvinder Singh Lovely also clarified that he had no plans to join any political party and that he had resigned from the post and not from the membership of the Congress party.
Former Delhi Congress president, Arvinder Singh Lovely has said that his resignation from the post reflected the pain of the Congress workers. The workers, Lovely said, were saddened by the fact that "ideals they had been fighting for during the last seven to eight years" were being compromised.