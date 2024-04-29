Former Delhi Congress president, Arvinder Singh Lovely has said that his resignation from the post reflected the pain of the Congress workers. The workers, Lovely said, were saddened by the fact that "ideals they had been fighting for during the last seven to eight years" were being compromised.

Lovely also clarified that he had no plans to join any political party. The clarification came after former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan claimed that BJP would field Lovely from the East Delhi seat, replacing Harsh Malhotra already fielded by the saffron party.

Not joining BJP

"I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief, and I am not joining any political party," Lovely said at a press conference at his residence, clarifying that he has resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief and not the party.

Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from his role as Delhi Congress chief on April 28 in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"We are fighting the elections together, but never did Congress workers say that we are giving a clean chit to them or giving them credit for building schools and hospitals, which is far from the reality," Lovely said, referring to the Congress party's tie-up with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Those saying that I have resigned out of anger over ticket distribution, it is not like that. You all know that I introduced the candidates by holding a press conference three days ago," he said.

Against AAP-Congress alliance

Lovely resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons. The move came as a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. Lovely said the Congress's Delhi unit was against the alliance withe the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but the party high command went ahead with it.

“The Delhi Congress unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and mala fide corruption charges against the Congress party," he said in his resignation letter sent to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

