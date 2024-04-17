Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA may see 3% jump in seats, INDIA 35%, shows poll of opinion polls — Report
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A poll of opinion polls showed that the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 365 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to win 122 seats of the total 543 seats.
A poll of opinion polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the political party may fall short of achieving its "400+" target.
