Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A poll of opinion polls showed that the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 365 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to win 122 seats of the total 543 seats.

A poll of opinion polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the political party may fall short of achieving its "400+" target. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The poll of opinion polls was released by NDTV on Wednesday. It analysed data from nine opinion polls. Here's what it predicted ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

NDA may see 3% jump in seats, INDIA 35% As per NDTV's poll of opinion polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 365 of the 543 contested seats. This is around 3.4 percent more than 353 seats the NDA won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to win 122 seats. This is 35 percent increase from the 90 seats won by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2019.

BJP's to close contest in.... The poll of pinion polls further suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party may dominate Hindi Heartland and also secure a clear victory in eight states/Union Territories. The BJP is likely to face a close contest in two states — West Bengal and Maharashtra, the poll showed.

In Bengal, many opinion polls gave the BJP an edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Some others predicted a win for the TMC, but by a close margin.

As per poll of opinion polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC may emerge as a winner in the state, with 22 of a total 42 seats. The BJP is predicted to win 19 seats this time — just one more than it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the battle is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)-Congress-NCP (Sharad Pawar)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. NDTV's poll of opinion polls predicted that the Mahayuti could dominate Maharashtra by winning 30 of 48 seats.

Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on April 19. The elections will happen in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

