The 58 seats that voted in phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25 recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.75 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India .

This is slightly lesser than the turnout for these 58 seats in 2019, which was 64.73 per cent, barring the delimited seat of Anantnag-Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

View Full Image Saturday approximate turnout is slightly lesser than the turnout for these seats in 2019, which was 64.7 per cent, barring the delimited seat of Anantnag-Rajouri seat. (ECI)

West Bengal recorded the highest turnout with 80 per cent voter turnout, followed by 63.76 per cent in Jharkhand and 71 per cent in Odisha. Haryana recorded 62 per cent voter turnout while Delhi recorded 58.3 per cent voter turnout and Bihar 55.24 per cent Uttar Pradesh recorded 54.03 per cent and Anantnag Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 54.46 per cent voter turnout, highest since 1984.

Also Read: Kashmir News: Redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri breaks turnout record with over 54 % polling in Phase 6, highest after 1984

These numbers are according to the latest updated about approximate voter turnout on Election Commission's turnout app. Final numbers will be released in a day or two.

Elections to 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over by the end of phase 6 polling on Saturday. The remaining 57 seats will vote in the last phase on June 1. The results of seven phases will be declared on June 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all five phases of Lok Sabha elections and slammed the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process.

The first three phases of polling recorded a lesser turnout that 2019 figures. The turnout, however, increased since Phase 4 voting.

The voter turnout in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections held on May 20 was 62.2 per cent, which is higher than the polling in the same seats in 2019 when it was 61.82 per cent. The fourth phase of polling held on May 13 recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent which is slightly more than the 68.8 per cent turnout on these seats in 2019.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections: EC slams ‘false narratives’, releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

The third phase held on May 7 recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout, lesser than 66.58 per cent turnout registered in 2019. The second phase held on April 26 saw 66.71 per cent turnout, lesser than 69.43 per cent turnout in 2019 and the first phase of polling held on April 19 saw 66.14 turnout, lesser than 69.29 per cent turnout in 2019, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!