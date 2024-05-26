Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 62% updated voter turnout in phase 6 polling, lesser than 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The approximate 61.75 per cent voter turnout for Phase 6 polling is slightly lesser than the turnout for these 58 seats in 2019, which was 64.73 per cent, barring the delimited seat of Anantnag-Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir.
The 58 seats that voted in phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25 recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.75 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.