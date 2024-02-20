Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Nitish Kumar has no vision for Bihar', says Tejashwi Yadav as he embarks on Jan Vishwas Yatra
Tejashwi Yadav has criticised Nitish Kumar's flip-flop with the Congress-led INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on February 20 slammed Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his "sudden change in allegiance" that cost the JD(U) its grip on power in the state and lost Yadav his post as Deputy CM, PTI reported.