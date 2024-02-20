Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on February 20 slammed Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his "sudden change in allegiance" that cost the JD(U) its grip on power in the state and lost Yadav his post as Deputy CM, PTI reported.

Yadav was referring to Kumar's flip-flop with the Congress-led INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections this year. He held the DyCM post for close to 17 months before Kumar left the INDIA Alliance and re-joined the BJP-led NDA.

'Lack of Vision'

Addressing reporters before embarking on his 11-day 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' spanning the 38 districts of Bihar, Yadav criticized Kumar for lacking a vision for the state.

"Nitish Kumar has no vision for the people of the state. He also had no justifiable reason for ditching us and going back to the BJP-led NDA. He thinks he can trample the people's mandate under his feet (janaadesh ko apne pair ki jooti samajhte hain)," PTI quoted Yadav telling reporters.

"The people of Bihar have been showering their love on the RJD, a reason why it has been the single largest party in the assembly for long. I am going to urge them that they support us even more strongly so that we can work for them," he said.

Yadav had previously also criticised Kumar on Facebook, calling him an "old-fashioned leader" and emphasising Bihar's need for stability and visionary leadership.

He claimed, "In the 17 months we shared power, we made him take bold decisions, influencing even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar has been uneasy over his party's decline, aiming for early assembly dissolution to revive fortunes, as per rumours."

Yadav, unconcerned about Kumar's future actions, stated, "Through this Jan Vishwas Yatra, we wish to reach out to the people of Bihar and assure them that come what may, we are by their side."

Strength Drawn from Family Support

Surrounded by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, Yadav said he derived strength from his father's ability, mother's affection, and wife Rajshree's support. Head of the RJD, Lalu Prasad blessed Yadav, saying, "My blessings are with the boy who has worked a lot. May he achieve his goal."

Former Bihar CM, senior RJD leader and Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, also criticised Kumar's actions, stating, "It was inappropriate for him to do what he did to us. We never break partnerships; he is the one who runs away."

Beginning his Yatra in Muzaffarpur, Yadav is next scheduled to address public meetings in Sitamarhi and Sheohar. His night halt is planned in Motihari.

The Yatra will conclude on March 1, with the state assembly's tenure ending towards the close of 2025, where JD(U) holds 45 out of 243 seats.

