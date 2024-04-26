Eighty-eight seats across 13 states and Union Territories are voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The seats going to polls today include all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three each in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, the BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil, and the speaker in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Om Birla are among 1,210 candidates in the fray in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections.

After today’s polling, elections will complete in about one third of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In fact, elections will be wrapped up in Kerala, Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura today.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 54 of the 88 seats that are going to the polls in the second phase of polling today. This includes two former independent leaders who joined the saffron recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the eight states from Western Uttar Pradesh voting today, the BJP had won seven in 2019 general elections. The Congress had won 18 of these 88 seats in 2019. In 2014 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 45 of these 88 seats. The parties now part of INDIA bloc, including the Congress, had won 35 of these seats in 2019.

As many as 109 seats voted in the first phase fo elections on April 19. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of around 62 per cent. Five more phases of elections will be held with the last scheduled on June 1. The counting will be held on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led NDA, which is seeking a record third term under PM Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!