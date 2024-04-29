Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after Congress' Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post on April 28, citing his opposition to an alliance with the Aam Admi Party as the reason, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged Lovely “played a big role" in shaping an alliance between the two parties ahead of the general elections .

“Arvinder Singh Lovely has played an important role in making an alliance with AAP. He has played a big role in forming the INDI Alliance in Delhi. When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being arrested, Lovely was the first from Congress to reach out. Why is he saying this? Let them know…" Singh told ANI on April 29.

Lovely's sudden resignation

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

The workers, Lovely said, were saddened by the fact that "ideals they had been fighting for during the last seven to eight years" were being compromised.

Also Read | 'Struggling to bring back…,' Congress leader on Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation from Delhi unit's chief post

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," he wrote in his resignation letter.

Lovely was appointed to the post in August 2023.

Not joining BJP

Lovely also clarified that he had no plans to join any other political party after speculation arose that he would replace BJP's Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi seat. Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan had claimed that BJP would field Lovely instead of Malhotra.

"I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief, and I am not joining any political party," Lovely said at a press conference at his residence, clarifying that he has resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief and not the party.

"We are fighting the elections together but never did the Congress workers say that we are giving a clean chit to them or giving them credit for building schools and hospitals, which is far from the reality. Those who are saying that I have resigned out of anger over ticket (distribution), it is not like that. You all know that I introduced the candidates by holding a press conference three days ago," Lovely said.

Lovely contested and secured 24 per cent votes the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi. He contested against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir (who won the seat with 3.93 lakh votes), and AAP's Atishi.

Polling will be held in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase on May 25.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!