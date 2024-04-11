Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion poll shows Bihar voting for PM Modi's NDA, INDIA bloc to get…
Opinion poll indicates Narendra Modi as favored PM choice in the state with 69 percent voter support while Rahul Gandhi lies at a distant with only 23 percent votes.
With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is now just days away, an opinion poll has predicted BJP-led NDA dominance in Bihar, a survey report by ABP-CVoter stated. As per the Opinion Poll, a significant majority of voters in Bihar, amounting to 69 per cent have expressed their preference for Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister. In addition to this, the poll has also predicted that the NDA is poised to secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes in Bihar while the INDIA alliance would get only 36 per cent votes.