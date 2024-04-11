With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is now just days away, an opinion poll has predicted BJP-led NDA dominance in Bihar, a survey report by ABP-CVoter stated. As per the Opinion Poll, a significant majority of voters in Bihar, amounting to 69 per cent have expressed their preference for Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister. In addition to this, the poll has also predicted that the NDA is poised to secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes in Bihar while the INDIA alliance would get only 36 per cent votes.

As PM Modi stays the top choice for the PM position, opinion poll states Rahul Gandhi lagged as only 23 per cent of voters preferred him for the Prime Ministerial position.

According to the survey conducted from April 1st to April 9th among 2,600 individuals, it was found that 58 per cent of respondents in the state expressed complete satisfaction with the performance of PM Modi, while only 26 per cent were fully satisfied with the work of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Lok Sabha poll dates:

The polling for 40 MPs in Bihar will be held in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting will be done on June 4. Though the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar is half of Uttar Pradesh, the state will see a seven-phase election due to logistical challenges.

In the 1st phase, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui will go to polls while the voters will caste vote in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Banka during the second phase. Lok Sabha constituencies of Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria will witness vote in the third phase and Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger will vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the fifth phase Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur will go to polls while in the sixth phase Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj will witness voting. In the seventh and final phase, voting will be conducted in Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.

2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led NDA registered a dominating performance winning 39 out of 40 seats.

