OPS Vs OPS Vs OPS Vs OPS Vs OPS in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: There are a total of five people named O Panneerselvam who want to fight for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. One of them is former Tamil Nadu and expelled AIADMK leader OPS.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, known as OPS, has been caught up in a rare situation in the run up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He is contesting from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, where four candidates with the same name as his — O Panneerselvam — have filed nominations.