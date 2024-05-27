Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over to Punjab in final phase polling on June 1. AAP vs Cong vs SAD vs BJP contest on cards
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab gears up for crucial general elections featuring a four-cornered fight among AAP, Congress, SAD, and BJP. AAP aims to repeat its 2022 assembly success, while Congress and SAD look to regain ground.
After the completion of six phases of polling, attention now turns to Punjab, where all 13 seats will vote in the seventh and final round of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 1.