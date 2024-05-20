Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paresh Rawal casts vote in Mumbai, calls for ‘increase in tax’ for those who don't vote
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Not govt but voters who don't…' Paresh Rawal sends strong message after voting in Mumbai
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal participated in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai on Monday. After casting his vote, the Oh My God actor said it is the people who do not vote are responsible for policy failures and not the government.