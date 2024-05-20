Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal participated in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai on Monday. After casting his vote, the Oh My God actor said it is the people who do not vote are responsible for policy failures and not the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates Paresh Rawal said there should be some provisions to penalise those voters who leave their right to vote. “There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment," the senior Bollywood actor told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities and political leaders including Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, etc were spotted posing with other indelible ink mark on fingers. After casting his vote, Akshay Kumar said that he want his nation to remain developed and strong.

“I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted, keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good," he told reporters on Monday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 5 voting will be held in different constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. Other Bollywood actors who were spotted after casting their vote were actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, etc.

“It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more," said Rajkummar Rao after casting his vote.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!