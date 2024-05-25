Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleges PDP workers detained on Phase 6 polling day, stages protest
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is also a candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat alleges PDP workers detained on polling day and holds protest in South Kashmir.
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on May 25 staged a protest outside a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district alleging detention of her party workers and polling agents.