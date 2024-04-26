BJP ignores EC warning! JP Nadda echoes PM Modi's remark, says ‘Congress plots to transfer SC-ST rights to Muslims’
BJP's JP Nadda reiterated that Muslims should have priority in resources, following the Election Commission's notice over PM Modi's comments. Congress and the INDI alliance were accused of planning to give SC, ST, and OBC rights to Muslims.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to BJP president JP Nadda following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Muslims, Nadda once again accused the Congress and INDI alliance of having a hidden agenda.
