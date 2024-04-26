Lok Sabha elections: ‘Ek vyakti ko samapt karne ki raajneeti...,’ Pappu Yadav alleges ‘threat’ to his life as Bihar vote
Lok Sabha elections phase 2 voting: Pappu Yadav raises concerns about threats to his life and political conspiracies in Purnia. Denied Congress ticket, he contests independently against RJD candidate in Lok Sabha elections. Bihar voting ongoing.
Lok Sabha elections phase 2 voting: An independent candidate for the Purnia Lok Sabha seat, Pappu Yadav claimed that his life is at risk, alleging that “opposition parties in the area are harassing him and plotting against him".
