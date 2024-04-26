Lok Sabha elections phase 2 voting: Pappu Yadav raises concerns about threats to his life and political conspiracies in Purnia. Denied Congress ticket, he contests independently against RJD candidate in Lok Sabha elections. Bihar voting ongoing.

Lok Sabha elections phase 2 voting: An independent candidate for the Purnia Lok Sabha seat, Pappu Yadav claimed that his life is at risk, alleging that "opposition parties in the area are harassing him and plotting against him".

In Bihar, voting is underway in five of the 40 seats, including Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Banka.

Yadav further raised his concerns about political conspiracies targeting him, saying, ‘ek vyakti ko khatam karne ki rajneeti hai’ (politics of eliminating a person).

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “Punea will write history, it will also give an answer to hatred...leaders from all political parties come together to finish Pappu Yadav but voters have come together for Pappu. Delhi and Patna have united. There were attempts to finish me."

Yadav, a well-known figure in the region, disclosed the difficulties he has encountered, including recent efforts to seize his car, harassment by law enforcement, and alleged threats to his life.

“I am a son who has received blessings. No matter how much people tried to put me down, tried to harass and murder me politically, including conspiracies to even harm and kill me, my car being seized, and harassment by the police prosecution. Some people even called the criminal and mafias against me, there has been so much mental torture in the past few days."

"I considered Purnea as my mother and decided to contest alone. Why do you think Purnea is a hot seat today? It is the blessing of the people from here. No Narendra Modi, no Nitish Kumar, No Lalu Yadav from here, Just Pappu," he said.

Congress leader Pappu Yadav decided to run independently after being denied a ticket from the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. Pappu had represented Purnia three times between 1991 and 2004. Under an arrangement among the opposition parties in the INDIA bloc in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominated Bima Bharti, a former member of Janata Dal (United), to represent Purnia, effectively preventing Congress from contesting in that seat.

JDU has fielded two-time incumbent sitting MP Santosh Kumar from the seat as part of the NDA.

In the 2019 general elections for the Purnia seat, Santosh Kumar received 6,32,924 votes on the JD(U) ticket, while the Congress candidate, Uday Singh, also known as Pappu Singh, got 3,69,463 votes. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), an opposition coalition in Bihar that includes RJD, Congress, and Left parties, announced that the RJD, its largest member, would contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnia.

Bihar's elections will occur in seven phases. The first phase of polling concluded on April 19.

The second phase of voting started on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

(With inputs from ANI)

