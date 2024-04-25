Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Jammu to Wayanad — key candidates and battles to look out for in Phase 2 voting
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Wayanad is set to witness a three-cornered fight between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Vs BJP's K Surendran and CPI(M)'s Annie Raja. Check out other other key constituencies set to witness a tough battle on April 26.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar are among 1210 candidates contesting polls in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. These include four candidates from Outer Manipur parliamentary constituencies.