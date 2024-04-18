Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Full list of constituencies voting on April 19
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Full list of constituencies voting on April 19

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase One Voting schedule: The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase One details: A pedestrian walks past an election themed painting placed by art students along a street outside their class to encourage people to vote in India's upcoming general elections, in Mumbai on April 17, 2024. (AFP)

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase One voting: The voting for the high-octane Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday, April 19. The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday. As per the Elections Commission's schedule, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases. The results, to be declared on June 4, will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.

Follow Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates here

Check the state-wise full list of the constituencies where voting will be held on April 19:

> Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Arunachal West

2. Arunachal East

> Assam: 5 (of 14) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kaziranga

2. Sonitpur

3. Lakhimpur

4. Dibrugarh

5. Jorhat

> Bihar: 4 (of 4) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Aurangabad

2. Gaya (SC)

3. 39 Nawada

4. Jamui

> Chhattisgarh: 1 (of 11) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Bastar

> Madhya Pradesh: 6 (of 29) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Sidhi

2. 12 Shahdol ST

3. 13 Jabalpur

4. 14 Mandla ST

5. 15 Balaghat

6. Chhindwara

> Maharashtra: 5 (of 48) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ramtek

2. Nagpur

3. Bhandara - Gondiya

4. Gadchiroli - Chimur

5. Chandrapur

> Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Inner Manipur

2. Outer Manipur

> Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shillong

2. Tura

> Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Mizoram

> Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nagaland

> Rajasthan: 12 (of 25) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ganganagar

2. Bikaner

3. Churu

4. Jhunjhunu

5. Sikar

6. Jaipur Rural

7. Jaipur

8. Alwar

9. Bharatpur

10. Karauli-Dholpur

11. Dausa

12. Nagaur

> Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Sikkim

> Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tiruvallur SC

2. Chennai North 

3. Chennai South 

4. Chennai Central 

5. Sriperumbudur 

6. Kancheepuram SC

7. Arakkonam 

8. Vellore 

9. Krishnagiri 

10. Dharmapuri 

11. Tiruvannamalai 

12. Arani 

13. Viluppuram SC

14. Kallakurichi 

15. Salem 

16. Namakkal 

17. Erode 

18. Tiruppur 

19. Nilgiris SC

20. Coimbatore 

21. Pollachi 

22. Dindigul 

23. Karur 

24. Tiruchirappalli 

25. Perambalur 

26. Cuddalore 

27. Chidambaram SC

28. Mayiladuthurai 

29. Nagapattinam

30. Thanjavur 

31. Sivaganga 

32. Madurai 

33. Theni 

34. Virudhunagar 

35. Ramanathapuram 

36. Thoothukkudi 

37. Tenkasi SC

38. Tirunelveli 

39. Kanniyakumari

> Tripura: 1 (of 2) Lok Sabha constituency

1. Tripura West

> Uttar Pradesh: 8 (of 80) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Saharanpur GEN

2. Kairana GEN

3. Muzaffarnagar

4. Bijnor GEN

5. Nagina

6. Moradabad GEN

7. Rampur GEN

8. Pilibhit

> Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tehri Garhwal

2. Garhwal

3. Almora SC

4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

5. Hardwar

> West Bengal: 3 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Coochbehar SC

2. Alipurduars ST

3. Jalpaiguri

> Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1.Andaman and Nicobar islands

> Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (of 5) Lok Sabha constituency

1. Udhampur

> Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Lakshadweep

> Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Puducherry

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
