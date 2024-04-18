Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase One voting: The voting for the high-octane Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday, April 19. The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday. As per the Elections Commission's schedule, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases. The results, to be declared on June 4, will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.

Check the state-wise full list of the constituencies where voting will be held on April 19:

> Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Arunachal West

2. Arunachal East

> Assam: 5 (of 14) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kaziranga

2. Sonitpur

3. Lakhimpur

4. Dibrugarh

5. Jorhat

> Bihar: 4 (of 4) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Aurangabad

2. Gaya (SC)

3. 39 Nawada

4. Jamui

> Chhattisgarh: 1 (of 11) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Bastar

> Madhya Pradesh: 6 (of 29) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Sidhi

2. 12 Shahdol ST

3. 13 Jabalpur

4. 14 Mandla ST

5. 15 Balaghat

6. Chhindwara

> Maharashtra: 5 (of 48) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ramtek

2. Nagpur

3. Bhandara - Gondiya

4. Gadchiroli - Chimur

5. Chandrapur

> Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Inner Manipur

2. Outer Manipur

> Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shillong

2. Tura

> Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Mizoram

> Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nagaland

> Rajasthan: 12 (of 25) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Ganganagar

2. Bikaner

3. Churu

4. Jhunjhunu

5. Sikar

6. Jaipur Rural

7. Jaipur

8. Alwar

9. Bharatpur

10. Karauli-Dholpur

11. Dausa

12. Nagaur

> Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Sikkim

> Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tiruvallur SC

2. Chennai North

3. Chennai South

4. Chennai Central

5. Sriperumbudur

6. Kancheepuram SC

7. Arakkonam

8. Vellore

9. Krishnagiri

10. Dharmapuri

11. Tiruvannamalai

12. Arani

13. Viluppuram SC

14. Kallakurichi

15. Salem

16. Namakkal

17. Erode

18. Tiruppur

19. Nilgiris SC

20. Coimbatore

21. Pollachi

22. Dindigul

23. Karur

24. Tiruchirappalli

25. Perambalur

26. Cuddalore

27. Chidambaram SC

28. Mayiladuthurai

29. Nagapattinam

30. Thanjavur

31. Sivaganga

32. Madurai

33. Theni

34. Virudhunagar

35. Ramanathapuram

36. Thoothukkudi

37. Tenkasi SC

38. Tirunelveli

39. Kanniyakumari

> Tripura: 1 (of 2) Lok Sabha constituency

1. Tripura West

> Uttar Pradesh: 8 (of 80) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Saharanpur GEN

2. Kairana GEN

3. Muzaffarnagar

4. Bijnor GEN

5. Nagina

6. Moradabad GEN

7. Rampur GEN

8. Pilibhit

> Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Tehri Garhwal

2. Garhwal

3. Almora SC

4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

5. Hardwar

> West Bengal: 3 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Coochbehar SC

2. Alipurduars ST

3. Jalpaiguri

> Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

1.Andaman and Nicobar islands

> Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (of 5) Lok Sabha constituency

1. Udhampur

> Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Lakshadweep

> Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Puducherry

