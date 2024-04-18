Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase One voting: The voting for the high-octane Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday, April 19. The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday. As per the Elections Commission's schedule, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases. The results, to be declared on June 4, will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}