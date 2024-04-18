Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase One voting: The voting for the high-octane Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday, April 19. The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday. As per the Elections Commission's schedule, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases. The results, to be declared on June 4, will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.
Check the state-wise full list of the constituencies where voting will be held on April 19:
> Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
2. Arunachal East
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 1 voting on April 19; Check out prominent candidates in THESE seats, and other details
> Assam: 5 (of 14) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Kaziranga
2. Sonitpur
3. Lakhimpur
4. Dibrugarh
5. Jorhat
ALSO READ: EC announces elections 2024 dates: Full schedule of 7 phases of polling
> Bihar: 4 (of 4) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Aurangabad
2. Gaya (SC)
3. 39 Nawada
4. Jamui
> Chhattisgarh: 1 (of 11) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Bastar
> Madhya Pradesh: 6 (of 29) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Sidhi
2. 12 Shahdol ST
3. 13 Jabalpur
4. 14 Mandla ST
5. 15 Balaghat
6. Chhindwara
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?
> Maharashtra: 5 (of 48) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Ramtek
2. Nagpur
3. Bhandara - Gondiya
4. Gadchiroli - Chimur
5. Chandrapur
> Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Inner Manipur
2. Outer Manipur
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule shows polls on 544 seats instead of 543: CEC explains extra-seat factor
> Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Shillong
2. Tura
> Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Mizoram
> Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Nagaland
> Rajasthan: 12 (of 25) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Ganganagar
2. Bikaner
3. Churu
4. Jhunjhunu
5. Sikar
6. Jaipur Rural
7. Jaipur
8. Alwar
9. Bharatpur
10. Karauli-Dholpur
11. Dausa
12. Nagaur
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: Delhi to vote on May 25, Mumbai to go to polls on May 20
> Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Sikkim
> Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Tiruvallur SC
2. Chennai North
3. Chennai South
4. Chennai Central
5. Sriperumbudur
6. Kancheepuram SC
7. Arakkonam
8. Vellore
9. Krishnagiri
10. Dharmapuri
11. Tiruvannamalai
12. Arani
13. Viluppuram SC
14. Kallakurichi
15. Salem
16. Namakkal
17. Erode
18. Tiruppur
19. Nilgiris SC
20. Coimbatore
21. Pollachi
22. Dindigul
23. Karur
24. Tiruchirappalli
25. Perambalur
26. Cuddalore
27. Chidambaram SC
28. Mayiladuthurai
29. Nagapattinam
30. Thanjavur
31. Sivaganga
32. Madurai
33. Theni
34. Virudhunagar
35. Ramanathapuram
36. Thoothukkudi
37. Tenkasi SC
38. Tirunelveli
39. Kanniyakumari
> Tripura: 1 (of 2) Lok Sabha constituency
1. Tripura West
> Uttar Pradesh: 8 (of 80) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Saharanpur GEN
2. Kairana GEN
3. Muzaffarnagar
4. Bijnor GEN
5. Nagina
6. Moradabad GEN
7. Rampur GEN
8. Pilibhit
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates out : 10 key highlights of seven-phase voting
> Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Tehri Garhwal
2. Garhwal
3. Almora SC
4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
5. Hardwar
> West Bengal: 3 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Coochbehar SC
2. Alipurduars ST
3. Jalpaiguri
> Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
1.Andaman and Nicobar islands
> Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (of 5) Lok Sabha constituency
1. Udhampur
ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha election 2024 dates
> Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Lakshadweep
> Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Puducherry
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!