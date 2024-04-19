Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Udhampur sees 58% voter turnout till 3 pm as J&K votes for first time after Article 370 repeal
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One voting: Udhampur is the only Lok Sabha constituency that went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There are a total five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One voting: The Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir recorded nearly 58% voter turnout till 3 pm on Friday. Around 43 percent of the total electors in the constituency had cast their votes till 1 pm.
